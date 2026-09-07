Israeli strike kills 8-year-old girl and her father in Gaza, medics say

An Israeli strike killed a man and his 8-year-old daughter in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, health officials said.

Mohamed Abu Selmia, head of Al Shifa Hospital, the enclave's largest medical facility, said the airstrike hit a vehicle in western Gaza City, killing Youssef Akila and his daughter, Wafaa, and wounding six others. An Israeli military spokesperson said forces targeted a Hamas militant and the military was still looking into results of the attack.

Later on Sunday, two separate Israeli strikes killed two other people, including a child in Gaza City, medics said. They added that an Israeli strike killed at least one man near the telecommunication company east of Gaza City while an Israeli tank at a school housing displaced families killed a seven-year-old girl, taking Sunday’s death toll to at least four.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

An October 2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the territory, but it failed to end strikes by the Israeli military, which it said aimed to thwart attacks by Hamas and other Gaza militants.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement US President Donald Trump's broader plan to end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.

More than 1,300 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to the territory's health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Hamas does not usually disclose information about fatalities among its fighters.