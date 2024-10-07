Israeli strike kills 10 firefighters in Bint Jbeil, Lebanon's health ministry says

Photo: Reuters File

Lebanon's health ministry said on Monday an Israeli strike in south Lebanon overnight killed 10 firefighters.

"An Israeli strike overnight targeted a local firefighting centre in Baraasheet where 10 civil defence members were present," municipal official Reda Ashour said.

The health ministry reported the "killing of 10 firefighters" who were "in the building ready to go out on rescue missions", adding efforts to remove the rubble were ongoing.

The latest report brings to 115 the number of rescuers killed in a year since the start of cross-border fire between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, according to an AFP tally of official figures.