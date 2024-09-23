Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs, security source says

Cross-border tensions between Israel and Lebanon have led to fears of an all-out war
An Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday evening, a security source told Reuters, but said it was not immediately clear what type of strike was used or what was hit.
Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said the death toll in Israeli strikes Monday rose to 274, including 21 children, the bloodiest daily toll in nearly a year of cross-border clashes.
The toll stood at "274 dead including 21 children and 39 women -- that's who we know about until now", Abiad told reporters, adding "thousands of families from the targeted areas have been displaced".
The dead also included two rescuers, with 16 other emergency workers wounded, he said, adding that "two ambulances, a fire truck and a medical centre were targeted".
Inputs from AFP
