Lebanon says Israeli strike damages hospital in city of Tyre

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Lebanon said an Israeli strike hit near a hospital in the southern city of Tyre on Monday as the health ministry shared footage showing heavy damage to the facility.

The state-run National News Agency said a strike targeting an intersection near the Jabal Amel hospital "hit a building and the parking lot, resulting in a number of wounded".

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The health ministry shared two videos showing damage inside a hospital ward, with rubble and debris on the ground, blown-out ceilings, blood on the floor and shattered glass, while smoke could be seen billowing from a fire at what appeared to be a heavily damaged adjacent car park.