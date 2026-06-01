Lebanon says Israeli strike damages hospital in city of Tyre

The health ministry shared two videos showing damage inside a hospital ward, with blown-out ceilings, blood on the floor and shattered glass

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 1 Jun 2026, 8:13 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Lebanon said an Israeli strike hit near a hospital in the southern city of Tyre on Monday as the health ministry shared footage showing heavy damage to the facility. 

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The state-run National News Agency said a strike targeting an intersection near the Jabal Amel hospital "hit a building and the parking lot, resulting in a number of wounded". 

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The health ministry shared two videos showing damage inside a hospital ward, with rubble and debris on the ground, blown-out ceilings, blood on the floor and shattered glass, while smoke could be seen billowing from a fire at what appeared to be a heavily damaged adjacent car park.

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