Israeli protesters push for Gaza truce as war enters 10th month

Hamas agrees to proposal on talks to free Israeli hostages 16 days after first phase, source says
The last stage in a three-phase proposal involves the reconstruction of the war-shattered territory
Israeli protesters blocked roads in Tel Aviv for a second day on Sunday, demanding the government secure a hostage deal with Hamas as the Gaza war enters a 10th month.
A nationwide 'disruption day' began at 6.29 am, corresponding to the start of the Hamas October 7 attacks on southern Israel.
Flag-wielding demonstrators stopped traffic at an intersection in Tel Aviv, calling for elections and for the government to do more to free remaining captives in Gaza.
Police stepped up security around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence before a rally called for Sunday.
The night before, anti-government demonstrators blocking a highway clashed with police on horseback before authorities deployed water canon to clear the road.
Mediators have launched new truce talks between Israel and Hamas and some hostage families say they have been given renewed hope.
"For the first time, we all feel that we are closer than ever to getting our loved ones back," Sachar Mor, a relative of hostage Ofer Kaderon, told a Saturday rally. "This is an opportunity that cannot be missed."
Israel's attacks have killed at least 38,153 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the enclave's health ministry.
The October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead.
