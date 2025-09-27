Loudspeakers in Gaza, mass walkouts: 5 highlights from Israeli PM’s UN speech

From a defiant speech by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a film screening at the UN building to billboards in Times Square, Israel has made a strong diplomatic push at this year's General Assembly amid widespread condemnations to its relentless war in Gaza.

In his speech, Netanyahu sharply denounced Western countries for embracing Palestinian statehood.

Calling it a "mark of shame," Netanyahu said: "You know what message the leaders who recognise the Palestinian state this week sent to the Palestinians? It's a very clear message: murdering Jews pays off."

Israel’s diplomatic efforts on Friday have gone far beyond a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, featuring unprecedented steps to convey its messages and clarify its stance.

Here are five highlights from the day:

1. Mass walkouts

Scores of delegates exited the hall as Netanyahu took the stage while some attendees in the balcony gave him a standing ovation.

Delegates were called to order as Netanyahu began his speech in front of an almost empty hall.

At the same time, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic near Times Square in New York.

2. Loudspeakers around Gaza

During his speech, Netanyahu addressed the 48 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, and to make sure his message would be broadcast live, he ordered massive loudspeakers to be placed on the Gaza Strip's border.

He deilvered his message first in Hebrew then in English, saying: "Our brave heroes, This is Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking to you live from the United Nations. We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you. We will not falter and we will not rest until we bring all of you home.”

The right-wing Israeli leader, who spoke by phone to Trump on Thursday and will visit the White House on Monday, is under mounting pressure from the hostages’ families and, according to public opinion polls, a war-weary Israeli public.

3. Map, quizzes

As he has done in previous appearances, Netanyahu once again held up a map during his address to the United Nations General Assembly, using the visual aid to underscore his political message.

The map marked countries such as Iran, Iraq, and Syria in red. Netanyahu then used a black marker to tally the number of enemies he said had been eliminated in recent months.

The Prime Minister also had other placards which he used to present his audience with quizzes, posing questions like: "Who has murdered Americans and Europeans in cold blood?". His answers included Al Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, and the correct answer, according to him, was "All of the above".

4. QR code on suit

Netanyahu had a large pin on his suit with a QR code on it. The code was linked to a website filled with images of the October 7, 2023 attack on Southern Israel.

Visitors to the website were warned that “extreme viewer discretion is advised,” but Netanyahu urged attendees to view it to better understand Israel’s actions in Gaza.

5. Film screening, huge signs

Outide the hall in New York, massive billboards and signs were placed throughout New York, opposite the UN building and in Times Square, saying: 'REMEMBER OCTOBER 7' against the background of the Israeli flag.

Dozens of media trucks with similar signs also drove around the city, stopping to face pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The Israeli Prime Minister has also directed that a film on the October 7 attack be screened in a room at the UN building.

(With inputs from Reuters)