Israeli military strikes southern Lebanon after evacuation warning

Earlier, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to residents of specific buildings in the southern villages of Deir Kifa and Chehour

Published: Wed 19 Nov 2025, 6:22 PM

The Israeli military carried out powerful airstrikes in two villages in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, witnesses said, pressing a campaign of near-daily attacks in the border region where Israel says it is targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said it was striking "several Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites" in the region.

Earlier, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to residents of specific buildings in the southern villages of Deir Kifa and Chehour, ahead of what it said were imminent attacks.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the latest strikes.