Thu, Sep 18, 2025

Israeli medics say two dead in shooting at Jordan border crossing

The shooting occurred at Allenby Crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 4:18 PM

Updated: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 5:38 PM

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to close Carrefour operations, says Majid Al Futtaim

Asia Cup: UAE's cricket team proves how Indians and Pakistanis can unite for a cause

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

The Israeli military has received a report of a shooting at the Allenby Crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, and details of the incident were under investigation, the military said on Thursday.

According to Israeli medics, the shooting at Jordan-West Bank crossing has left two people dead.

The ambulance added that an assailant was killed by the security forces.

The Allenby Bridge is a crucial crossing for trade between Jordan and Israel.

In September 2024, a gunman from Jordan killed three Israeli civilians at the Allenby Crossing before being shot dead by security forces, an attack that shut the crossing for two days.