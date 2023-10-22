Israeli military says mistakenly hit Egyptian position near Gaza border

It is believed to have been torn apart by a pod of killer whales
Israeli military said on Sunday that one of its tanks accidentally hit an Egyptian position near the border with the Gaza Strip.
"The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) expresses sorrow regarding the incident," it said in a statement, giving no further details.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
It is believed to have been torn apart by a pod of killer whales
The comet's diameter of 18.6 miles is equivalent to the size of a small city
Dominique Bernard has been posthumously awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian decoration, by President Emmanuel Macron
The announcement comes two weeks after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to an imprisoned Iranian rights campaigner, Narges Mohammadi
Dyson’s Gen5 Detect vacuum cleaner is just the right weapon in the fight to keep your house clean
Hamas militants aired a video showing her in captivity on Monday
The Russian draft resolution would have called for 'an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian cease-fire ' and strongly condemned 'all violence and hostilities', with no mention of Hamas
The US President would also meet with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas