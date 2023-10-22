UAE

Israeli military says mistakenly hit Egyptian position near Gaza border

Statement says it 'expresses sorrow regarding the incident'

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 7:49 PM

Last updated: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 7:51 PM

Israeli military said on Sunday that one of its tanks accidentally hit an Egyptian position near the border with the Gaza Strip.

"The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) expresses sorrow regarding the incident," it said in a statement, giving no further details.

More to follow

