  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:59 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.3°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Israeli military kill 6 Palestinians in Gaza after ceasefire ends 2 years of war

The military said the suspects had crossed a boundary for an initial Israeli pullback under a US-brokered ceasefire plan, in a violation of the deal

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 2:05 PM

Top Stories

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

Dubai court calls out NMC founder's ‘incredible parade of lies’, BR Shetty to pay Dh168.7m

Dubai court calls out NMC founder's ‘incredible parade of lies’, BR Shetty to pay Dh168.7m

Dubai: Robotaxis on Sheikh Zayed Road by March 2026, says RTA official

Dubai: Robotaxis on Sheikh Zayed Road by March 2026, says RTA official

Israel's military said it opened fire on Tuesday to remove a threat posed by suspects who approached its forces in the northern Gaza Strip, and health authorities in the enclave said at least six Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire.

The military said the suspects had crossed a boundary for an initial Israeli pullback under a US-brokered ceasefire plan, in a violation of the deal.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE President creates new authority to secure buildings against fire, issue hazard alerts

thumb-image

Gitex 2025: 300MW data centre to be operational next year as part of UAE-US AI campus

thumb-image

UAE: Newcomer Sahher Bambba on Aryan Khan, SRK, life after 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

thumb-image

HONOR marks a remarkable presence at GITEX Global 2025, highlighting its leadership in human-centric AI technology

thumb-image

UAE's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque turns pink: Over 1,000 run for breast cancer awareness

 

Gaza's local health authority said the Israeli military killed six Palestinians in two separate incidents across the enclave on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Monday, Hamas handed over the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza and Israel released busloads of illegally detained Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire deal, as US President Donald Trump declared the end of a two-year-long war that has upended the broader Middle East.