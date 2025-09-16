  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 16, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 24, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB weather-sun.svg36°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Israeli military launches ground offensive to occupy Gaza City, Axios reports

Israeli forces have been operating on the outskirts of the city for weeks, edging closer to the centre where an estimated 1 million Palestinians were sheltering last month

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 10:49 AM

Updated: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 11:11 AM

Top Stories

Israeli military launches ground offensive to occupy Gaza City, Axios reports

Israeli military launches ground offensive to occupy Gaza City, Axios reports

‘Tinder Swindler’ arrested in Georgia after Dubai claim he’d 'never see prison again'

‘Tinder Swindler’ arrested in Georgia after Dubai claim he’d 'never see prison again'

Dubai: Global Village announces VIP packs with chance to win Dh30,000

Dubai: Global Village announces VIP packs with chance to win Dh30,000

The Israeli military launched a ground offensive on Monday to seize Gaza City, the enclave's largest urban centre, Axios reported, citing Israeli officials.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to request for comment on the reported move, which comes after weeks of intensive Israeli strikes on the city.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Qatar only country able to mediate on Gaza, Hamas has only days to accept deal, says Rubio

thumb-image

Fireworks at K-pop group Seventeen's concert injure two fans

thumb-image

Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood producers 'don't understand anything new or nuanced'

thumb-image

Emmys 2025: Javier Bardem wears keffiyeh, other stars call for ceasefire in Gaza

thumb-image

UAE’s du announces final price for secondary public offering, raises Dh3.15 billion

 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military last month to capture Gaza City, which he describes as a stronghold of the militant group Hamas that launched the October 2023 surprise attack on Israel.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The military has since laid siege to the Gaza Strip, creating a humanitarian catastrophe with widespread destruction, mass displacement and severe shortages of food and water.

Israeli forces have been operating on the outskirts of Gaza City for weeks, edging closer to the centre of the city where an estimated 1 million Palestinians were sheltering last month.

"Gaza is burning," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X early on Tuesday. "The IDF strikes with an iron fist at the terrorist infrastructure and IDF soldiers are fighting bravely to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas."

It was not immediately clear if Katz was commenting on the reported ground operation.

Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking about 251 hostages, Israeli tallies show. Israeli authorities say 20 of the remaining 48 hostages in Gaza are alive.

Israel's subsequent military assault against Hamas has killed over 64,000 Palestinians, Gaza's health ministry said, while a global hunger monitor said part of the enclave is suffering from famine. Israel already controls about 75 per cent of Gaza.

Last week, Israel launched an airstrike against Hamas leaders in Qatar, expanding its military actions that have ranged across the Middle East.