Israeli military 'destroys' missiles warehouse 1.5 km away from Lebanon airport

Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:22 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:28 PM

The Israeli military said it destroyed a warehouse of surface-to-air missiles located about 1.5 km from Lebanon International airport.

Earlier, Israel said it was planning a limited ground operation in Lebanon that may start imminently, Israel told the United States, the Washington Post reported citing an unidentified U.S. official.

The operation would be smaller than Israel's 2006 war against Hezbollah and focus on security for border communities, the official said.

