E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Israeli military 'destroys' missiles warehouse 1.5 km away from Lebanon airport

Earlier, Israel said it was planning a limited ground operation in Lebanon that may start imminently

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:22 PM

Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:28 PM

The Israeli military said it destroyed a warehouse of surface-to-air missiles located about 1.5 km from Lebanon International airport.

Earlier, Israel said it was planning a limited ground operation in Lebanon that may start imminently, Israel told the United States, the Washington Post reported citing an unidentified U.S. official.


The operation would be smaller than Israel's 2006 war against Hezbollah and focus on security for border communities, the official said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World