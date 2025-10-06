Israeli hostage families want Nobel Peace Prize for Trump

An Israeli advocacy group campaigning for the release of hostages in Gaza on Monday called for US President Donald Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his "determination to bring peace" to the region.

In a letter sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said Trump made "possible what many said was impossible".

"We strongly urge you to award President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize because he has vowed he will not rest and will not stop until every last hostage is back home," the forum said in a statement, citing the letter.

"At this very moment, President Trump's comprehensive plan to release all remaining hostages and finally end this terrible war is on the table," it added.

"In this past year, no leader or organisation has contributed more to peace around the world than President Trump," the forum said.

The call comes as high-stakes negotiations between Israel and Hamas are set to begin later on Monday in Egypt, based on a 20-point plan announced by Trump last week.

Trump has publicly said he wants the Nobel Peace Prize, though experts say his chances are slim.

The US leader claims to have resolved six or seven wars in as many months -- a figure experts say is grossly exaggerated.