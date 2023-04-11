Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank

Non-Muslim visits to Al Aqsa compound banned until end of the holy month of Ramadan

Palestinians stand at a security incident scene near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Tuesday. — Reuters

By AFP, Reuters Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 8:10 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 8:11 PM

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said.

"I commend the actions of the soldiers who eliminated two terrorists who opened fire on them near Elon Moreh" an illegal Jewish settlement near the West Bank city of Nablus, Gallant said on Twitter.

He added the troops had "prevented an attack on Israeli civilians".

A senior Palestinian official told AFP that he had been informed of the death of the two Palestinians, who were not immediately identified.

In a statement, the Israeli army said "armed assailants fired shots from a vehicle at the Elon Moreh post."

Soldiers "fired toward the vehicle and neutralised two armed assailants," it added.

The army said it had seized two M-16 rifles and a handgun.

Meanwhile, Jewish visitors and tourists will be banned from Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem until the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday.

Violence has surged in the region over the last week as Ramadan, Jewish Passover and Christian Easter coincided.

The conflict has this year claimed the lives of at least 96 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.

These figures include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, including minors, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, including minors, and three members of the Arab minority.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.