Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank

Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said.
"I commend the actions of the soldiers who eliminated two terrorists who opened fire on them near Elon Moreh" an illegal Jewish settlement near the West Bank city of Nablus, Gallant said on Twitter.
He added the troops had "prevented an attack on Israeli civilians".
A senior Palestinian official told AFP that he had been informed of the death of the two Palestinians, who were not immediately identified.
In a statement, the Israeli army said "armed assailants fired shots from a vehicle at the Elon Moreh post."
Soldiers "fired toward the vehicle and neutralised two armed assailants," it added.
The army said it had seized two M-16 rifles and a handgun.
Meanwhile, Jewish visitors and tourists will be banned from Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem until the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday.
Violence has surged in the region over the last week as Ramadan, Jewish Passover and Christian Easter coincided.
The conflict has this year claimed the lives of at least 96 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.
These figures include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, including minors, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, including minors, and three members of the Arab minority.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.
Firms are turning to advanced technologies to help answer a surprisingly tricky question: Where do products really come from?
Gum disease has been associated with a range of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, dementia and more. Here’s what experts say you can do to manage the risk
In video message, deposed Pakistani prime minister claims his government was brought down before the step could be taken as he praises neighbour India's foreign policy
Eye-witness sister-in-law alleges that accused fired unprovoked after being asked to stop the DJ from blaring loud music at an event in his house
Taiwan says its forces will 'not escalate conflicts nor cause disputes' and would respond 'appropriately' to China's drills as manoeuvres around island country go on amidst multiple airforce sorties
Spate of recruitment scams in state under its current government has brought the future of the state youth in danger, with Congress only ray of hope
German group's rescue vessel picks up 22 off the water and two bodies as flimsy vessel running illegal migrants from Tunisia to Italy sinks
Lydell Grant, who had been found innocent of murder after serving seven years of his previous sentence, now charged with shooting a motorist