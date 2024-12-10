Israeli forces kill 19 people in Gaza, say rescue workers

People walk amid the rubble of destroyed buildings at a makeshift camp for displaced Palestinians in the Nahr Al Bared area in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 9, 2024. — AFP

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 19 Palestinians overnight and on Tuesday, medics said, as Israeli tanks pushed into areas in central and southern parts of the enclave.

Overnight, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 10 people in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have operated since October, and injured dozens of others in a multi-floored building, medics said.

Another airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip killed at least seven people. It wounded several others, medics and the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said, while another killed two people in Rafah south of the enclave.

In Deir Al Balah city in central Gaza, Israeli naval forces detained six Palestinian fishermen who tried to sail into the Mediterranean Sea earlier on Tuesday, according to residents.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would not stop the war in Gaza "now", with renewed efforts towards a ceasefire underway.

Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem 14 months into the war against Hamas Palestinian militants, he said "if we end the war now, Hamas will return, recover, rebuild and attack us again — and that is what we do not want to go back to".

Netanyahu reiterated that he had set the goal of "the annihilation of Hamas, the elimination of its military and administrative capabilities" to prevent future attacks but said that the objective was not yet complete.

Children warm by the fire at a makeshift camp for displaced Palestinians in the Nahr Al Bared area in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on December 9, 2024. — AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on October 23 that Israel had "managed to dismantle Hamas's military capacity" and eliminated its senior leadership. With those successes, he said, it was time to "get the hostages home and bring the war to an end with an understanding of what will follow."

In recent days, there had been signs that months of failed ceasefire and hostage release negotiations might be revived and achieve a breakthrough.

Qatar, a main mediator, said on Saturday there was new "momentum" for negotiations created by the election of Donald Trump in the United States. A source close to the Hamas delegation said at the same time that Turkey as well as Egypt and Qatar had been "making commendable efforts to stop the war," and a new round of talks could begin soon. On Sunday, the prime minister met with the families of hostages held in Gaza and said that Israel's wars on Hezbollah and Hamas would facilitate negotiations for their release. Protesters, including relatives of the hostages, have repeatedly called for a deal to free the captives and accused him of prolonging the war. The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack which resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official data. During the attack, militants also kidnapped 251 hostages, 96 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 who the military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 44,758 people, mostly civilians, according to data from the Hamas-run health ministry that is considered reliable by the UN.