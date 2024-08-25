Israeli defence minister declares 48-hour state of emergency

AFP photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 8:17 AM

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency from 6am (0300 GMT) Sunday, after the Israeli military launched what it called pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon.

"The declaration on the state of emergency enables the IDF (Israeli military) to issue instructions to the citizens of Israel, including limiting gatherings and closing sites where it may be relevant," Gallant said, in a statement issued by his office.

"I am convinced that there is a high probability of an attack against the civilian population in areas of the country where the declaration of a special situation did not apply," he said, referring to previous local emergency measures.

"I hereby declare a special situation on the home front in other areas of the country. The situation is valid for 48 hours starting at 6am," Gallant said.

In a separate statement, the defence ministry said Gallant briefed US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on the overall situation.

"We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel," Gallant told Austin, according to the statement.