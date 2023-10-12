UAE

Israeli attack targets Damascus, Aleppo airports in Syria: Report

Local media says that Syrian air defences were launched in response to the strike

File - In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows missiles flying into the sky near international airport, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 (SANA via AP, File)
File - In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows missiles flying into the sky near international airport, in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 (SANA via AP, File)

By Reuters

Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 3:49 PM

Last updated: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 3:52 PM

Syria's state television said an Israeli attack targeted the main airports in the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo on Thursday.

Local media channel Sham FM said Syrian air defences were launched in response to the attack.

More to follow.


