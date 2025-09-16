Israeli military strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah

The Israeli military struck Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah on Tuesday, Al Masirah TV, a station affiliated with the Houthi movement, reported on Tuesday, hours after Israel issued an evacuation order for the port.This comes days after Israel struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the northern province of al-Jawf.

The Houthis, a political and military group that controls the most populous parts of Yemen, have attacked vessels in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

They have also fired missiles towards Israel, most of which have been intercepted. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital port.

