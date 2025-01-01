Israel warns of 'intense' strikes in Gaza if Hamas keeps up rocket fire

Smoke rises from an Israeli strike inside the Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters file

Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Wednesday that Israel will step up its strikes in Gaza if Hamas keeps up its rocket fire at Israel.

"I want to send a clear message from here to the heads of the terrorists in Gaza: If Hamas does not soon allow the release of the Israeli hostages from Gaza... and continues firing at Israeli communities, it will face blows of an intensity not seen in Gaza for a long time," Katz said in a statement after visiting the Israeli town of Netivot, which was recently targeted by rocket fire from nearby Gaza.

