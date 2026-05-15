Israel military says carried out Gaza strike targeting chief of Hamas armed wing

Israel said on Friday it had carried out a strike in Gaza targeting Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the most senior Hamas military leader in the Gaza Strip.

Israel believes he is one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel and has identified him among its most wanted.

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There was no immediate comment from Hamas.