Israel to swap 11 Hamas prisoners instead of Fatah inmates as ceasefire in effect

Israeli army radio said on Friday that 11 prisoners from Hamas will be released instead of 11 prisoners affiliated with Fatah as part of the Gaza agreement, saying there had been a "last minute" change in those who would be freed.

Hamas is expected to release the 20 living Israeli hostages together, 72 hours after the start of the ceasefire.

In addition, Israel will release 250 Palestinians serving long terms in Israeli prisons, as well as 1,700 others who have been arrested since the war erupted on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli military said on Friday that the Gaza ceasefire agreement went into effect at midday local time (9am GMT).

"Since 12, IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages", the Israeli military said.