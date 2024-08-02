Israel summons Turkish envoy over half-mast salute for Hamas leader

Muslims pray in the grounds close to the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque during the final prayers for Ismail Haniyeh, the Palestinian leader of Hamas, during his funeral in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday. Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 5:23 PM

Israel's foreign ministry summoned the deputy Turkish ambassador for a reprimand on Friday after Turkey's embassy in Tel Aviv lowered its flag to half mast in response to the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

"The State of Israel will not tolerate expressions of mourning for a murderer like Ismail Haniyeh," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Haniyeh was killed in Tehran while there to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Israel has not made any official claim of responsibility for his death but Iran and allies including Hamas and Hezbollah have accused Israel of the assassination and vowed revenge.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared Friday, August 2, a day of national mourning for Haniyeh.

Katz's statement said Haniyeh had been Hamas leader during the October 7 attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and saw more than 250 taken hostage into Gaza, triggering Israel's assault on the coastal enclave.