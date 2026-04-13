Israel summons Italy envoy over comments on Lebanon attacks

Lebanon was pulled into the war when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on March 2, days after the US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 13 Apr 2026, 8:24 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Israel summoned Italy's ambassador Monday to protest after Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned Israel's "unacceptable attacks" on civilians in Lebanon during a visit to Beirut, an Italian diplomatic source said.

Tajani, a senior member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, visited Beirut on Monday for talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi.

Recommended For You

Insurance in uncertain times: What protection really means today

Insurance in uncertain times: What protection really means today

iPhone Fold leak: Apple's foldable design revealed ahead of September launch

iPhone Fold leak: Apple's foldable design revealed ahead of September launch

2-month-old among 64 nationalities carrying UAE flag as Abu Dhabi sets world record

2-month-old among 64 nationalities carrying UAE flag as Abu Dhabi sets world record

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: How the Indian singer's voice resonated beyond borders

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: How the Indian singer's voice resonated beyond borders

UAE school reopening: Will classes resume after April 17? What we know

UAE school reopening: Will classes resume after April 17? What we know

 

Tajani wrote on X that he was there to "convey Italy's solidarity following Israel's unacceptable attacks against the civilian population".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

He called for dialogue between Lebanon and Israel and a "necessary and lasting ceasefire" adding: "Another escalation like in Gaza must be avoided at all costs."

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on March 2, days after the opening salvo of US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Israel responded with massive strikes and a ground invasion.

Israel's military said Monday that a massive wave of strikes in Lebanon last week killed five Hezbollah commanders, as well as more than 250 of the Iran-backed group's fighters.

Italy's government summoned Israel's ambassador last week after saying Israeli forces fired warning shots at a convoy of Italian UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, damaging at least one vehicle but causing no injuries.

ALSO READ