Israel strikes Yemen's Sanaa, targets Houthi Ministry of Defense

Israel struck the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday, the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported. On Telegram, the television channel said, "Israeli aggression on the capital Sanaa." The broadcaster did not immediately give any further details on the attack.

According to sources quoted by Reuters, the strike on Yemen targeted Houthi Ministry of Defense. The Israeli Military has confirmed attacking Yemen in a statement, Reuters reported.

Media reports said that the strike targeted Ardi neighbourhood in central Sanaa.

The air strikes on Yemen hit Houthi armed forces building, reported AFP journalists.

"A short while ago, the IAF (Israeli air force) struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the areas of Sanaa and Al-Jawf in Yemen," a military statement said, adding that the targets included "military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Huthi's military public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime".

This strike follows Israel’s attack in Qatar on Tuesday, which targeted Hamas leadership in Doha.