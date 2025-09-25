  • search in Khaleej Times
Israel strikes Yemen's Sanaa, 'dozens of Houthi operatives eliminated'

This comes two weeks after Israel struck Yemen, targeting the Houthi Ministry of Defence

Published: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 5:25 PM

Updated: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 6:07 PM

Israel launched air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa on Thursday, Huthi media and Israeli officials said, a day after a drone attack wounded nearly two dozen people at an Israeli resort.

The Huthis' Al-Masirah television channel reported "Israeli aggression" on Sanaa, which came moments before the network began broadcasting rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Huthi's weekly pre-recorded speech.

An AFP correspondent in the city reported the sound of explosions.

The Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa, saying that air force jets "struck several military camps... eliminated dozens of Huthi terror operatives, and destroyed stockpiles of UAVs (drones) and weaponry."

This comes two weeks after Israel struck Yemen, targeting the Houthi Ministry of Defense. Media reports said that the strike targeted Ardi neighbourhood in central Sanaa.

On Wednesday, September 24, Israel's military said a drone launched from Yemen struck the southern tourist resort of Eilat, with rescuers reporting 22 wounded.

The Huthis later claimed responsibility for the attack, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the defence minister warned of a severe response.

The Iran-backed Huthi rebels began targeting Israel with missiles and drones, as well as attacking vessels they deem linked to the country, after the 2023 start of the Gaza war.