Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza as Netanyahu visits northern border

Photo: File

Israel on Sunday pressed on with its campaigns in Lebanon and Gaza, launching several deadly strikes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited his country's northern border.

Netanyahu's visit came after an air strike killed at least three people near the southern Lebanon city of Sidon, the Lebanese health ministry said, and as more bombs hit the country's east.

"I want to be clear: with or without an agreement, the key to restoring peace and security in the north... is first and foremost to push Hezbollah back beyond the Litani River, secondly to target any attempt to rearm, and thirdly to respond firmly to any action taken against us," Netanyahu told troops at the border, his office said in a statement.

Netanyahu's border visit came as Israel's military said more than 100 projectiles were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Sunday. Several were intercepted, and some fell in unpopulated areas.

Hezbollah later said it also fired a barrage of missiles at an Israeli air force "technical base" in the northern coastal city of Haifa.

Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon have been at war since September 23, when Israel escalated cross-border air raids after a year of tit-for-tat exchanges of fire.

A week later it sent in ground troops on "targeted raids".

Hezbollah said it was acting in support of Hamas.

"The Israeli enemy's raid on Haret Saida resulted in an initial death toll of three people killed and nine others injured," Lebanon's health ministry said, referring to a densely populated area near Sidon.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported another Israeli strike south of Sidon, on the town of Ghaziyeh. An AFP correspondent said a child was rescued from the rubble of a residential building.

NNA said other Israeli strikes hit near a hospital in Tebnine, a town in the south Lebanon district of Bint Jbeil.

The health ministry said the hospital sustained "severe damage", and that seven people were wounded.

Neither the Haret Saida strike nor those in Lebanon's south were preceded by a warning to evacuate.

The health ministry also said a strike near Tyre killed two rescue workers from the Islamic Health Committee.

Israel's military issued a warning for Lebanon's eastern Baalbek area, saying it would attack Hezbollah-linked facilities.

An AFP correspondent later reported at least three strikes in the Baalbek area, where Hezbollah holds sway and which has seen heavy air raids over the past few days.

Also on Sunday, NNA reported the recovery of five out of 21 bodies buried under the rubble for about a week in the flashpoint southern town of Khiam.

Hezbollah on Sunday published an undated video of an underground facility dubbed "Imad 5", showing a hatch opening and a missile pointing skywards.

Fighters are also seen moving through an apparently underground tunnel carved into the rock.

The war has killed more than 1,940 people in Lebanon since September 23, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures.

Israel's military says 38 soldiers have been killed since it began ground operations in Lebanon.

Iran and Israel have also attacked each other directly, heightening fears of even wider conflict.

But Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said a potential ceasefire with its allies Hamas and Hezbollah "could affect the intensity and type of our response".

The Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had on Saturday warned Israel and the United States they "will definitely receive a tooth-breaking response".