Israel strikes Gaza on October 7 anniversary, at least two dead: officials

In Gaza City, Al-Shifa hospital reported two people killed in an Israeli strike overnight

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 7 Oct 2026, 8:45 AM
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Israel carried out new strikes in Gaza on Wednesday as it marked the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks by Hamas, with Palestinian officials reporting two dead.

Loud bangs across the border in Gaza were audible from the site of the Nova music festival just as family members gathered at dawn to mourn the more than 300 revellers killed three years earlier.

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In Gaza City, Al-Shifa hospital reported two people killed in an Israeli strike overnight.

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Gaza's civil defence identified one of the dead as Mohamed Tamous and said he was a volunteer for the agency, which serves as an emergency rescue service under Hamas.

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