Gaza civil defence says at least 11 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

Gaza's civil defence agency said a series of Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed at least 11 people across the territory, as Israel and Hamas traded blame for violating a ceasefire.

Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas authority, said six of the victims were killed when an Israeli strike targeted a "group of civilians" in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military told AFP it was checking the reports of casualties.

An army official earlier said Israel may carry out further strikes in Gaza after its forces targeted militants following three attacks in the southern city of Rafah and the northern town of Beit Lahia.