  • Published: Tue Sept 9, 2025, 5:29 PM

Qatar says 'situation safe' after Israel targets Hamas leadership in Doha

By:Ajanta Paul
  • Israel launched an attack on the leadership of Hamas in Qatar on Tuesday, where the Palestinian group has long had its political base.
  • Qatar and other countries strongly condemned the strikes, calling it 'cowardly' and 'blatant violation of all international laws and norms'.
  • 7:27 PM

    Restrictions lifted

  • 7:23 PM

    Israel's previous assassination attempt

  • 7:19 PM

    Who is Khalil Al-Hayya

  • 7:18 PM

    Pakistan condemns attack

  • 7:14 PM

    Explosions hit Qatari capital

  • 7:07 PM

    'Strike on Hamas leaders after Jerusalem attack'

  • 7:04 PM

    Israel informed US

  • 7:02 PM

    'No Filipinos injured'

  • 7:00 PM

    Turkey condemns

  • 6:54 PM

    Pope says situation 'very serious'

  • 6:53 PM

    'No hiding place for terrorists'

  • 6:48 PM

    'A criminal act'

  • 6:44 PM

    'Scenes of chaos and panic'

  • 6:40 PM

    Remain calm: Philippine Embassy in Qatar

  • 6:38 PM

    What you need to know

  • 6:35 PM

    UN chief condemns Israeli strikes

  • 6:32 PM

    Kuwait calls it 'brutal aggression'

  • 6:26 PM

    Damage following Israeli strikes

  • 6:20 PM

    Qatar: Situation safe in Doha

  • 6:12 PM

    Qatar Airways operations unaffected

  • 6:09 PM

    'Wholly independent Israeli operation'

  • 6:04 PM

    Top UAE official condemns

  • 6:02 PM

    Hamas leader survives: reports

  • 5:59 PM

    Jordan condemns

  • 5:57 PM

    Smoke rises after several blasts

  • 5:54 PM

    Strong solidarity with Qatar: Anwar Gargash

  • 5:50 PM

    Take shelter: US embassy to citizens

  • 5:49 PM

    Negotiations interrupted?

  • 5:43 PM

    Smoke billows from Doha

  • 5:42 PM

    'Flagrant violation' of international laws

  • 5:40 PM

    Trump's green light

  • 5:37 PM

    Investigations underway

  • 5:36 PM

    US notified

  • 5:35 PM

    Khaled Mashal attacked

  • 5:34 PM

    Targeting ceasefire negotiations

  • 5:32 PM

    IDF confirms attack

  • 5:30 PM

    Hamas leaders targeted

  • 5:29 PM

    Explosions heard over Doha