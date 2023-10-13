Israel shells south Lebanon after border fence blast

Israel-Palestine conflict: What we know about foreigners killed, missing, abducted amid hostilities
Some lived and worked in Israel; a few were there to study; and there were those who just attended a music festival
Israel on Friday shelled a border region in southern Lebanon, two Lebanese security sources said, after a blast occurred on the border fence, according to the Israeli army.
One of the security sources said the shelling followed an infiltration attempt from the Lebanese side of the border, while the Israeli army said it was responding to a blast that caused "light damage" to the border barrier.
The Israeli military warned residents of a village near the Lebanese border on Friday to hole up at home and lock doors and windows, saying a suspected armed infiltration was under way and that it was responding with artillery fire into Lebanon.
The alert took place in Hanita, 500 metres (yards) from the border and opposite the Lebanese community of Aalma El-Chaeb.
The Ukrainian president says diplomats were cooperating with the Israeli police to ensure the safety of their citizens