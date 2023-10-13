Israel shells south Lebanon after border fence blast

The military sounded an infiltration alarm to warn residents of a village near Lebanon border

An Israeli soldier stands in a Merkava battle tank as it deploys with other tanks along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on October 13, as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue for the seveth consecutive day. — AFP

By Reuters, AFP Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 6:28 PM Last updated: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 6:33 PM

Israel on Friday shelled a border region in southern Lebanon, two Lebanese security sources said, after a blast occurred on the border fence, according to the Israeli army.

One of the security sources said the shelling followed an infiltration attempt from the Lebanese side of the border, while the Israeli army said it was responding to a blast that caused "light damage" to the border barrier.

The Israeli military warned residents of a village near the Lebanese border on Friday to hole up at home and lock doors and windows, saying a suspected armed infiltration was under way and that it was responding with artillery fire into Lebanon.

The alert took place in Hanita, 500 metres (yards) from the border and opposite the Lebanese community of Aalma El-Chaeb.

ALSO READ: