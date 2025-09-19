  • search in Khaleej Times
Israel shuts West Bank's only crossing with Jordan after deadly attack

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack at the Allenby Bridge, which is a key route for trade between Jordan and Israel

Published: Fri 19 Sept 2025, 1:03 PM

Dubai Miracle Garden announces opening date for Season 14

UAE extradites man wanted for fraud, money laundering to France

iPhone 17 release in UAE: Resellers make thousands in hours after launch

Israel shut the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan on Friday, a day after a driver bringing humanitarian aid from Jordan for Gaza opened fire and killed two Israeli military personnel there.

The Israeli Airports Authority, which operates the Allenby Bridge crossing, announced that it would be closed until further notice.

The two crossings between Israel itself and Jordan were also affected, with the Jordan River crossing in the north shut and the Rabin crossing in the south remaining open only for workers.

On Thursday, the Israeli military received a report of a shooting at the Allenby Crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, and details of the incident were under investigation.

The ambulance added that an assailant was killed by the security forces.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack at the Allenby Bridge, which is a key route for trade between Jordan and Israel and the only gateway for more than 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank to reach Jordan and the wider world.