Israel shuts airspace, suspends flights at Ramon Airport after Yemen drone crashes nearby

The Israeli military said on Sunday it was investigating the crash of a drone that was launched from Yemen and fell in southern Israel's Ramon Airport area.

Israeli airspace above the airport was closed for traffic, the country's airports authority said earlier on Sunday, without providing an immediate reason for the closure.

The Israeli military said the incident was under review without providing details on the impact. It did not specify if the drone had fallen after it was intercepted or if it had been a direct hit.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The airport located near the resort city of Eilat on the border with Jordan and Egypt mostly handles domestic flights.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been launching missiles and drones thousands of kilometres north towards Israel, in what the group says are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has retaliated by bombing Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port. Its latest blow killed senior Houthi officials, including the head of the government.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have also been attacking vessels in the Red Sea since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.