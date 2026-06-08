Israel says schools to reopen June 9 after one-day closure over Iranian missile attacks

Classes in several northern communities along the Lebanese border will only be allowed to resume if they are held next to a protected space

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 8 Jun 2026, 8:34 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Israel's education ministry said on Monday, June 8, that schools would reopen throughout the country the following day, after a one-day closure put in place because of Iranian missile attacks.

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"In accordance with the updated directives of the Home Front Command, studies will resume tomorrow in all educational institutions throughout the country and will take place in full, in-person and within the regular educational frameworks," the ministry wrote in a statement.

Classes in several northern communities along the Lebanese border will only be allowed to resume if they are held next to a protected space, the ministry added, due to the risk of incoming projectiles from the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

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