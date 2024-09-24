Israel says seaports stay open for business despite Lebanon conflict

A general view of the port in Haifa, Israel. Reuters File Photo

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 3:52 PM

Israel's ports in the northern city of Haifa were operating at normal capacity despite an escalation in fighting with Hezbollah in nearby Lebanon and the city being targeted by rocket fire, Israeli authorities said on Tuesday.

Haifa is Israel's third largest city and handles much of the country's seaborne trade. On Monday, sirens sounded across the city for the first time after months of border-area conflict and the military's defence systems fired interceptors at Hezbollah rockets above the Haifa bay. No damage was caused.

The city on Tuesday was calm but tense.

The government's port authority issued a letter to clarify that no changes had been made at Israeli ports ranging from Eilat on the Red Sea in Israel's far south to the major Mediterranean ports in Haifa and Ashdod.

It added that vessels putting into Israel were covered by a special state-backed insurance scheme via a property tax fund. "Following recent events, we find it necessary to reassure that our ports ... are fully open for business and functioning at full capacity," said the letter, which was seen by Reuters. "Israeli ports are considered the safest in the world, thanks to multi-layered security, a high standard of cyber security at all times and also protected by the highly efficient Iron Dome, among other anti-rocket systems both on land and at sea that are assigned specifically to protect our ports." Israel's transportation ministry, which oversees the administration of shipping and ports, gave no details beyond what was in the letter, saying only that all activities were coordinated with the military's home front command.

In its letter, the port administration added that: "The security situation is assessed continuously; any change will be communicated immediately."