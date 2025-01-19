Gaza ceasefire will not go into effect if Hamas does not meet demands: Israel

Israeli army spokesman said on Sunday that the Gaza ceasefire deal will not go into effect as planned as long as Palestinian group Hamas does not meet its obligations.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the Israeli military not to begin the ceasefire until Hamas issued the names of the hostages to be released, his office said.

Hamas on Sunday affirmed its commitment to the Gaza ceasefire deal, saying the delay in disclosing the names of hostages to be released in the first phase was due to "technical field reasons".