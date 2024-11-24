Israel records 160 launches from Lebanon as Hezbollah targets Tel Aviv, south

Residents check the damage in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv after rockets were fired from Lebanon on November 24, 2024.

Israel's army said Hezbollah fired around 160 projectiles into its territory from Lebanon on Sunday, with the militant group saying its attacks had targeted the Tel Aviv area and Israel's south.

The Iran-backed group said in a statement that it had "launched, for the first time, an aerial attack using a swarm of attack drones on the Ashdod naval base" in southern Israel.

Later, it said it fired "a barrage of advanced missiles and a swarm of attack drones" at a "military target" in Tel Aviv, and had also launched a volley of missiles at the Glilot army intelligence base in the city's suburbs.

The Israeli military did not comment on the specific attack claims when contacted by AFP.

But it said earlier that air raid sirens had sounded in several locations in central and northern Israel, including in the greater Tel Aviv suburbs.

It later reported that "approximately 160 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation have crossed from Lebanon into Israel".

Some of the projectiles were shot down.

Residents check the damage after rockets were fired from Lebanon, in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv on November 24, 2024. — AFP