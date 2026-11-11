Israel's Ramon Airport resumes flights after brief pause as earthquake hits Eilat region

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 30 km (20 miles) south of Eilat, which borders Jordan and Egypt

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Nov 2026, 2:37 PM
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Flights resumed on Wednesday at Israel's Ramon Airport near the southern Red Sea resort city of Eilat after a brief suspension following an earthquake in the region, Israel's airports authority said.

The Geological Survey of Israel said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 30 km (20 miles) south of Eilat at 11:24 a.m. (0924 GMT). Eilat borders Jordan and Egypt.

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Operations at Ramon Airport were temporarily suspended while inspections and checks were carried out. "Following the completion of the inspections and infrastructure checks, Ramon Airport has returned to full operation," the airports authority said.

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Israel's main international gateway, Ben Gurion near Tel Aviv, was not affected.

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