Israel publishes list of 95 Palestinian prisoners eligible for release starting Sunday

Photo: AFP

The Israeli justice ministry published a list of 95 Palestinian prisoners, the majority women, who are to be freed starting Sunday as part of the first exchange for Israeli captives under a Gaza ceasefire deal.

"The release of prisoners is... subject to government approval of the (ceasefire) plan and will not take place before Sunday at 4pm (1400 GMT)," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Israel's security cabinet approved the deal, while the full cabinet will convene to vote on it later on Friday.

The list includes 69 women, 16 men and 10 minors.

According to the ministry, the youngest inmate on the list is 16.

The list includes only seven prisoners who were arrested before the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

Among those on the list is also Khalida Jarar, a leftist Palestinian lawmaker whom Israel arrested and imprisoned on several occasions.

Jarar is a prominent member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a group designated a "terrorist organisation" by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

Detained in late December in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967, the 60-year-old has been held since then without charge.

In September 2021, she was released after serving a two-year sentence in an Israeli prison for participating in PFLP activities.

According to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the release of hostages as part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is expected to begin Sunday.

Two sources close to Hamas told AFP that the first group of hostages to be released consists of three Israeli women soldiers.