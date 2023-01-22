Israel PM removes top minister over court ruling

"It is with a heavy heart, with great sorrow and with an extremely difficult feeling that I am forced to transfer you", the leader said

Aryeh Deri (Photo: AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu removed a top minister from office Sunday, a statement said, following a Supreme Court ruling against Aryeh Deri's appointment which has shaken the nascent cabinet.

"It is with a heavy heart, with great sorrow and with an extremely difficult feeling that I am forced to transfer you from your position as a minister in the government," Netanyahu told Deri, who held the health and interior portfolios and who was convicted last year of tax evasion.

