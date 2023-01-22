UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Israel PM removes top minister over court ruling

"It is with a heavy heart, with great sorrow and with an extremely difficult feeling that I am forced to transfer you", the leader said

Aryeh Deri (Photo: AFP)
Aryeh Deri (Photo: AFP)

By AFP

Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 3:48 PM

Last updated: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 3:52 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu removed a top minister from office Sunday, a statement said, following a Supreme Court ruling against Aryeh Deri's appointment which has shaken the nascent cabinet.

"It is with a heavy heart, with great sorrow and with an extremely difficult feeling that I am forced to transfer you from your position as a minister in the government," Netanyahu told Deri, who held the health and interior portfolios and who was convicted last year of tax evasion.

ALSO READ:


More news from World