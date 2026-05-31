Israel PM Netanyahu says capturing Beaufort a 'dramatic shift' in Lebanon offensive
'We have broken the barrier of fear. We are taking the initiative, we are operating on all fronts — in Syria, in Gaza, in Lebanon,' Netanyahu said in a video statement
- PUBLISHED: Sun 31 May 2026, 3:58 PM
- By:
- AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Sunday (May 31) that Israeli forces' capture of Beaufort castle in southern Lebanon marked a "dramatic shift" in Israel's campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
"Today, we have returned to Beaufort in a different way. We have returned united, determined, and stronger than ever," Netanyahu said in a video statement.
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"The capture of Beaufort is a dramatic stage and a dramatic shift in the policy we are leading. We have broken the barrier of fear. We are taking the initiative, we are operating on all fronts — in Syria, in Gaza, in Lebanon."