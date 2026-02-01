Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing for 'limited passage of residents'

Israel partially reopened the Rafah crossing between the devastated Gaza Strip and Egypt on Sunday following months of urging from humanitarian organisations, though access is limited to the movement of people.

The reopening comes as violence continues despite a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory, with Gaza's civil defence agency reporting dozens killed in Israeli attacks on Saturday. The Israeli military said it was retaliating against violations of the truce.

The Rafah crossing is a vital gateway for both civilians and aid, but it had remained closed since Israeli forces seized control of it in May 2024 during the war with Hamas, aside from a brief and limited reopening in early 2025.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body coordinating Palestinian civilian affairs, said Sunday that the "Rafah Crossing was opened today for the limited passage of residents only".

An official at Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority, said that about 200 patients were waiting to be permitted to leave the territory once the crossing opened.

Meanwhile, a group of "around 40 Palestinians affiliated with the Palestinian Authority has arrived on the Egyptian side of the crossing to be allowed into Gaza and begin their work", a Palestinian official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Israel had previously said it would not reopen the crossing until the body of Ran Gvili — the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza — was returned.

His remains were recovered days ago and he was laid to rest in Israel on Wednesday, with COGAT announcing the reopening two days later.

Entry and exit "will be permitted in coordination with Egypt, following prior security clearance of individuals by Israel, and under the supervision of the European Union mission", it said at the time.

COGAT on Sunday described the reopening as "an initial pilot phase", coordinated with the EU, adding the parties were carrying out "preliminary preparations aimed at increasing readiness for full operation of the crossing".

"The actual passage of residents in both directions will begin upon completion of these preparations," it added.

A wider reopening is scheduled for Monday, three sources at the crossing said.

However, no agreement has yet been reached on the number of Palestinians permitted to enter or exit, the sources added, noting that Egypt plans to admit "all Palestinians whom Israel authorises to leave".

Anxious wait

"Every day that passes drains my life and worsens my condition," said Mohammed Shamiya, 33, who suffers from kidney disease and requires dialysis treatment abroad.

"I'm waiting every moment for the opening of the Rafah land crossing."

Safa al-Hawajri, who has received a scholarship to study overseas, was also eagerly anticipating the reopening.

"I'm waiting in the hope of fulfilling my ambition, which is tied to the reopening of the crossing," said Hawajri, 18.

"I hope to be able to travel as soon as it opens."

Located on Gaza's southern border with Egypt, Rafah is the only crossing into and out of the territory that does not pass through Israel.

It lies in an area held by Israeli forces following their withdrawal behind the so-called "Yellow Line" under the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire, which came into effect on October 10.

Israeli troops still control more than half of Gaza, while the rest remains under Hamas authority.

The reopening is expected to facilitate the entry of a 15-member Palestinian technocratic body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), established to oversee the day-to-day governance of the territory's 2.2 million residents.

The committee, established under the ceasefire deal, will be supervised by the so-called "Board of Peace" chaired by US President Donald Trump.

However, the NCAG, headed by former Palestinian Authority deputy minister Ali Shaath, is not expected to enter the Gaza Strip on Sunday, a member of the committee said.

"The head of the committee was informed that Israel had approved the entry of the members into Gaza but has not yet set a date," he told AFP.

"We call on the mediators and the US administration to accelerate operations at the crossing and increase the number of travellers."