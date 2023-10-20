Israel-Palestine conflict: Hamas says 2 US hostages released

The group said so in a statement but did not detail how or when they were released

Hamas said on Friday its armed wing has released two American hostages, from around 200 captives abducted in attacks by the group in Israel on October 7.

"In response to Qatari efforts, (Ezzedine) al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons," Hamas said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The group did not detail how or when the hostages were released.

The Israeli military said earlier Friday that most of those abducted to Gaza were still alive.

"The majority of the hostages are alive. There were also dead bodies that were taken... to the Gaza Strip," an army statement said.

The military said more than 20 hostages were minors, while between 10 and 20 were over the age of 60.

There are also between 100 and 200 people considered missing since the Hamas attacks, the army added.

On October 7, the Palestinian group carried out a deadly assault on Israel, the worst in the country's 75-year history, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has responded with a relentless bombardment that has killed at least 4,137 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

