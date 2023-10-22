Israel-Palestine conflict: Bodies of 4 Nepali students killed in Hamas attack arrive in Kathmandu

The comet's diameter of 18.6 miles is equivalent to the size of a small city
The bodies of four Nepali students killed in a Hamas attack in Israel have been brought back to Kathmandu, authorities said on Sunday.
Ten Nepali students were killed when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a barrage of rocket attacks in Southern Israel on October 7. The unprecedented assault left over 1,300 dead and triggered retaliatory strikes from the Israel Defense Forces.
The bodies of the four students were recently handed over to Nepal's embassy in Tel Aviv by the Israeli government after their identification and completion of legal processes. Among the bodies brought back on Sunday morning were those of Lokendra Singh Dhami and Dipesh Raj Bista of Darchula.
The mortal remains of Narayan Prasade Neupane of Kailali were brought on Sunday. The body of Ashish Chaudhary of Kailali arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport here on Sunday, according to secretariat of Foreign Minister N P Saud.
All four bodies were airlifted on Saturday to Dhangadhi in Western Nepal on a Nepal Army helicopter, according to Nepal Army headquarters sources. The identification of the remaining six bodies and due legal process are underway.
Of the four students injured in the October 7 assault, two are undergoing treatment at a local hospital while as many have been discharged from the hospital.
One of the students discharged from the hospital is receiving care at the Nepali Embassy while the other has arrived in Nepal.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there were 265 students from Nepal studying under the Israel government-funded 'Learn and Earn' scheme in different parts of Israel, and about 4,500 Nepali citizens working in various professional fields.
