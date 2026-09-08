Israel orders closure of UK consulate in Jerusalem over settlement sanctions
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the sanctions announced by Britain constitute a blatant interference in Israel's upcoming election
- PUBLISHED: Tue 8 Sept 2026, 7:00 PM
- By:
- AFP
Israel on Tuesday ordered the closure of Britain's consulate in Jerusalem as retaliation after London led Western sanctions over violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.
"The accusations made today by the foreign secretary in the British Parliament were outrageous lies," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said, after his counterpart Ed Miliband accused Israeli settlers of "ethnic cleansing" in the occupied West Bank.