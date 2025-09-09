  • search in Khaleej Times
Israel PM Netanyahu says ordered strikes on Hamas leaders after Jerusalem shooting

Hamas on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a shooting attack in Jerusalem that killed six people a day earlier

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 7:23 PM

[Editor's note: Follow KT's live blog for real-time updates on Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha on Tuesday, following a deadly shooting in Jerusalem a day earlier claimed by the Palestinian militant group.

"Yesterday, following the deadly attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed all security agencies to prepare for the possibility of targeting Hamas leaders," said a joint statement from Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.

"Today at noon, in light of an operational opportunity... the prime minister and the defence minister decided to implement the directive given last night."

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a shooting attack in Jerusalem that killed six people a day earlier.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades posted a statement on Telegram reading: "The Al-Qassam Brigades announces its responsibility for the shooting attack that took place yesterday (Monday) morning... near the Ramot settlement junction, which lies on the lands of our beloved Jerusalem."