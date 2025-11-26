  • search in Khaleej Times
Israeli army announces new operation in northern West Bank

Israeli army says operation was new and not part of its counterterrorism operation launched in January 2024, which primarily targets Palestinian refugee camps

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 10:07 AM

Updated: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 10:11 AM

The Israeli military on Wednesday announced a new "counterterrorism" operation in the north of the occupied West Bank.

The military and internal security service said in a joint statement that they "began operating as part of a broad counterterrorism operation in the area of northern Samaria", using the Israeli biblical term for part of the West Bank.

In response to a question from AFP, the Israeli army said the operation was new and not part of its counterterrorism operation launched in January 2024, which primarily targets Palestinian refugee camps. 

