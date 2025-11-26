Israeli army announces new operation in northern West Bank

The Israeli military on Wednesday announced a new "counterterrorism" operation in the north of the occupied West Bank.

The military and internal security service said in a joint statement that they "began operating as part of a broad counterterrorism operation in the area of northern Samaria", using the Israeli biblical term for part of the West Bank.

In response to a question from AFP, the Israeli army said the operation was new and not part of its counterterrorism operation launched in January 2024, which primarily targets Palestinian refugee camps.

