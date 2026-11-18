The Israeli military said it had launched an operation on Wednesday in a Hamas-controlled area of central Gaza, where an AFP journalist saw Israeli tanks position themselves east of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The rare ground operation comes after inconclusive Israeli elections, with the opposition's Gadi Eisenkot trying to form a government without caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has built his brand on saying he will ensure Israel's security.

A Gaza security source told AFP there was "intense Israeli artillery shelling" north of Nuseirat refugee camp and reported Israeli military vehicles in central Gaza "amid ongoing gunfire and airstrikes since midday".

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The military said it had "launched a precise operation within the Gaza Strip earlier today west of the Yellow Line... to remove a threat posed to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip".

The Yellow Line, declared by Israel following the start of the current ceasefire in October 2025, separates Israeli and Hamas-controlled areas, with the Israeli military saying it controls more than 60 percent of the Palestinian territory.

"There is Hamas infrastructure in the area in the central Gaza Strip," the military said, adding that the operation involved military and Shin Bet security agency personnel.

Residents of the affected areas told AFP they had fled for their safety, many of them not for the first time.

In addition, three Palestinians were killed and a number of people wounded in three separate Israeli drone strikes on Wednesday, according to Gaza's civil defence agency.

One man was killed near the Nuseirat camp, one in Gaza City and one outside the Deir el-Balah police station in the central Gaza Strip, the agency said. It was not immediately clear whether the three attacks were linked to the ground operation.

The Israeli military told AFP that in the first two strikes it targeted "terrorists" and that it was not aware of the third attack.

Most of Gaza's 2.1 million people have been displaced at least once since the devastating war erupted following Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

"When we heard the sounds of shelling and explosions, we were terrified, especially since the area we live in is close to the points of incursion," Um Ahmad al-Tartoori, a resident of the Al-Bureij camp, told AFP.

"We fear this may be the start of a broader operation and that displacement will begin anew, as we have not yet recovered from the effects of the previous war and displacement," another Al-Bureij resident, 27-year-old Mahmoud al-Saafin, told AFP.

'Flagrant violation'

The Israeli defence ministry body in charge of civilian matters in the Palestinian territories, COGAT, urged residents of the targeted neighbourhoods to leave the area for the duration of the operation.

In a message sent to international aid organisations working in Gaza, COGAT also warned against any movement in the areas affected.

COGAT had said the military operation was to take place near the Al-Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps and that Gaza's main thoroughfare, the Salah al-Din road, would be closed to traffic there.

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas called the operation "a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement and confirmation that the occupation has reneged on its obligations".

The military told AFP that it was responding to Hamas ceasefire violations.

Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the US-brokered ceasefire deal that came after two years of war.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the ceasefire, according to an AFP tally based on data from the Gaza health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

Over the same period, the Israeli military says seven of its soldiers have been killed, as well as one civilian contractor.