Israel PM Netanyahu threatens further strikes against Hamas ‘wherever they are’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he did not rule out further strikes on Hamas leaders “wherever they are”, after Israel launched an attack against the Palestinian group’s political leaders in Qatar last week.

Netanyahu was speaking during a press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is visiting Jerusalem.

Rubio called for the disarmament of Hamas, saying "Hamas needs to cease to exist as an armed element that can threaten the peace and security of the region".

He added that Washington would also continue to impose maximum pressure on Iran, which backs Hamas, until Tehran "changes course".