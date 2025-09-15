  • search in Khaleej Times
Israel PM Netanyahu threatens further strikes against Hamas ‘wherever they are’

Netanyahu was speaking during a press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is visiting Jerusalem

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 4:34 PM

Dubai official hits back after British podcaster calls city 'one of the most awful places'

'This will fix everything': UAE expat with mounting debts wins Dh1 million lottery

As Carrefour exits Bahrain, UAE's Majid Al Futtaim rolls out HyperMax

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he did not rule out further strikes on Hamas leaders “wherever they are”, after Israel launched an attack against the Palestinian group’s political leaders in Qatar last week.

Netanyahu was speaking during a press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is visiting Jerusalem.

Rubio called for the disarmament of Hamas, saying "Hamas needs to cease to exist as an armed element that can threaten the peace and security of the region".

He added that Washington would also continue to impose maximum pressure on Iran, which backs Hamas, until Tehran "changes course".