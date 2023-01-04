Israel names new finance ministry chief as work on 2023 budget starts

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says the Ukraine conflict is a matter of deep concern
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday named attorney Shlomi Heisler as director general of the finance ministry.
Heisler was most recently head of the National Infrastructure Committee and is now the most senior civil servant at the treasury. He replaces Ram Belinkov, who on Tuesday said he was stepping down amid the new government taking office this week.
The first order of business for Smotrich and Heisler is to formulate a 2023 state budget, which must be approved within 145 days from when the new government was established, or late in May.
"We are starting the work on building a responsible state budget that leans towards growth and infrastructure ... and will have a series of structural reforms in the economy to remove barriers, fight against centralization, and promote competition and growth engines," Smotrich said.
The ministry said it was aiming for a cabinet vote on the budget draft in mid February, an initial parliamentary vote by the end of March and final approval in late May.
At Smotrich's request, Belinkov is staying on a few extra days until the sale of the Haifa seaport is completed, the ministry said.
The repeated failures and faithful persistence of the 18th century author Samuel Johnson to keep his vows should inspire us all
Innovation in clean energy, health and other areas are promising developments
Screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving by international flights has started at country's major airports
The New Year's Day firing came from the Yongseong area of the capital Pyongyang and landed in the East Sea
Russia hands over 140 Ukrainian service personnel while 82 captured soldiers were freed by Ukraine
Body of German pope to lie in state from Monday so that the faithful can pay their respects
Benedict was the first pope in 600 years to resign; he had become increasingly frail during his almost 10 years of retirement