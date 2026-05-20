Israeli minister sparks outcry over video of Gaza-bound flotilla activists

Israel's far-right national security minister posted a video on Wednesday showing detained activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla kneeling with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground, sparking international condemnation.

The video, shared on X by firebrand minister Itamar Ben Gvir, was published after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla's vessels at sea and began detaining hundreds of foreign activists at the southern port of Ashdod.

The video drew swift international uproar, while Ben Gvir himself was criticised by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Captioned "Welcome to Israel", the footage shows dozens of activists forced to kneel with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground. At some points, the Israeli national anthem can be heard playing in the background.

The footage also shows Ben Gvir heckling and waving an Israeli flag among the detained activists.

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee denounced what he said were "despicable actions".

"Universal outrage & condemnation from every high-ranking Israeli official... for despicable actions by Ben Gvir. Flotilla was stupid stunt, but Ben Gvir betrayed dignity of his nation," Huckabee wrote on X.

European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib also criticised Ben Gvir, saying on X that "no one should be punished for defending humanity".

France said it had summoned the Israeli ambassador over the "unacceptable actions" of Ben Gvir, while Madrid condemned the "monstrous" treatment of activists and said Israel's charge d'affaires had also been summoned in protest.

Belgium summoned the Israeli ambassador over what it said was a "deeply disturbing" video.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said "the abominable treatment of civilians aboard the flotilla... is unacceptable", adding that the foreign minister had directed officials to summon the Israeli ambassador.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said she was "appalled and shocked" by the video and demanded the immediate release of the activists, among whom is the sister of President Catherine Connolly.

Turkey's foreign ministry said Ben Gvir had "once again openly demonstrated to the world the violent and barbaric mentality of the Netanyahu government".

'Disgraceful display'

Ben Gvir also drew the ire of Netanyahu, who said the minister's conduct with the activists was "not in line with Israel's values and norms".

"I have instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs (activists) as soon as possible," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Saar said Ben Gvir had "knowingly caused harm to our State in this disgraceful display — and not for the first time".

But Ben Gvir hit back, saying, "I am proud to be the minister in charge of the organisations that operated today against those supporters of terror."

"Yes, there will be all sorts of pictures that Gideon Saar does not like, but I think they are a great source of pride," he added at parliament.

Around 50 vessels under the Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Turkey last week in the latest attempt by activists to breach Israel's blockade of Gaza, after Israeli forces intercepted a previous convoy last month.

The Israeli authorities had said 430 activists aboard the flotilla were en route to Israel, while the Adalah rights group said some had already arrived at Ashdod port and were being held there.

Hamas, which controls less than half of Gaza and whose attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 sparked the war in the Palestinian territory, said the footage was evidence of Israeli leaders' "moral depravity and sadism".

Adalah also criticised Israeli authorities over the video.

"Israel is employing a criminal policy of abuse and humiliation against activists seeking to confront Israel's ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people," the group, whose lawyers went to the detention centre to meet the detainees, said in a statement.

'Malicious scheme'

Israel's foreign ministry had dismissed the flotilla as a publicity stunt serving Hamas.

Netanyahu had earlier denounced it as "a malicious scheme designed to break the blockade we have imposed on Hamas terrorists in Gaza".

Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

During the Gaza war, the territory suffered severe shortages of food, medicine and other essential supplies, with Israel at times halting aid deliveries entirely.

A previous flotilla attempt was intercepted last month in international waters off Greece, with most activists expelled to Europe.

Two were brought to Israel, detained for several days and then deported.